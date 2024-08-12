Motoron száguldva szállította az olimpiai zászlót Tom Cruise + videó

A színész belépője is látványosra sikerült, hiszen a stadion tetejéről leugorva érkezett meg a sportolók közzé,
majd motorra pattanva hagyta el a helyszínt.
Cruise mondhatni így egy rövid időre ismét Párizsba hozta Ethan Hunt alakját.