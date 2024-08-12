Keresés

Adás
Videók
Híradó
Podcast
2024. 08. 12. Hétfő Klára napja
Jelenleg a TV-ben:

Tündérország

Következik:

Híradó 12:00

Kompakt nézet
Megosztás itt:

Színes

Motoron száguldva szállította az olimpiai zászlót Tom Cruise + videó

2024. augusztus 12., hétfő 10:44 | Mandiner
Párizs Los Angeles Tom Cruise Olimpia

Vasárnap véget értek Párizsban az ötkarikás játékok, melynek záróünnepségén az olimpiai zászlót a szervezők átadták a 2028-as házigazdának Los Angeles-nek. A zászlóvivő pedig nem más volt, mint a Top Gun és a Mission Possible-filmek sztárja, Tom Cruise.

  • Motoron száguldva szállította az olimpiai zászlót Tom Cruise + videó

A színész belépője is látványosra sikerült, hiszen a stadion tetejéről leugorva érkezett meg a sportolók közzé, 

@eurosport Tom Cruise jumps into the Stade de France to collect the Olympic flag for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics in the #Paris2024 ♬ original sound - Eurosport

majd motorra pattanva hagyta el a helyszínt. 

@eurosport Tom Cruise takes the Olympic flag from Paris in the most Tom Cruise way possible 😅 #Paris2024 ♬ original sound - Eurosport

Cruise mondhatni így egy rövid időre ismét Párizsba hozta Ethan Hunt alakját.

További híreink

Lövöldözés és tömegverekedés volt Ercsiben

A Patrióták nyélbe ütése meghozta a világhírt a magyar kormányfőnek

Erre várt mindenki: végre megszólalt a válásról Jennifer Lopez

Így táncol egy nő? Imane Helif különös öröme a győzelem után + videó

Olimpia után nyaralás, családjával pihen a magyar válogatott játékosa

Elhízás: nem kell feltétlenül lefogyasztani a gyermeket – az orvos szerint van más megoldás

Teljes kihasználásáért küzdenek az Ipoly folyó két partján fekvő települések + videó

Botrány az olimpia záróünnepségén, lezavarták a sportolókat a színpadról

Globál – Így rakta zsebre a globális pénzhatalmi rendszer az európai országokat + videó

További híreink

Globál – Így rakta zsebre a globális pénzhatalmi rendszer az európai országokat + videó

Kialudt a láng Párizsban

Kaczynski: Ez a hatalom még mindig hamis propagandát akar alkalmazni

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Top10 - Térjünk a lényegre!

1
A rendőrség is gratulált a kollégának, Gulyás Michelle-nek az olimpiai bajnoki címhez
2
A Patrióták nyélbe ütése meghozta a világhírt a magyar kormányfőnek
3
Teljes kihasználásáért küzdenek az Ipoly folyó két partján fekvő települések + videó
4
Ezzel a montázsvideóval mondott köszönetet Orbán Viktor a magyar sportolóknak
5
Sajtóklub - Faarccal síbolja a programokat Magyar Péter + videó
6
Kialudt a láng Párizsban
7
Sorra betegednek meg a Szajnában úszók + videó
8
Gendersemleges mosdóban erőszakoltak meg egy fogyatékkal élő lányt
9
Leégett a csángóföldi Trunk település magyar háza
10
Háború Ukrajnában és Izraelben: Saját hatalmi ambíciókat tart szem előtt Brüsszel + videó

Legfrissebb híreink

Putyinnál betelt a pohár

Putyinnál betelt a pohár

 A hírek szerint az orosz elnök eltávolította Valerij Geraszimov orosz vezérkari főnököt a kurszki vezetésből.

Dosszié - Olimpia

Háború Ukrajnában

Műsorok

Svenk, a HírTV mozimagazinja

Svenk, a HírTV mozimagazinja

 A hetente szombatonként 22:50-kor műsorra kerülő Svenkben Zavaros Eszter műsorvezető kalauzolja a nézőket a magyar filmipar múltjába, jelenébe és jövőjébe.
Sajtóklub - ajánló

Sajtóklub - ajánló

 Aktuális kérdések, hétről-hétre! Fontos témák, kivételes vélemények! Minden vasárnap 19 óra 10 perctől órától jelentkezik Sajtóklub című műsorunk.
Vezércikk - ajánló

Vezércikk - ajánló

 Vezércikk – a sajtóban ez az a műfaj, ami meghatározza az adott médium legfontosabb üzenetét, de ez már nem csak a nyomtatott sajtótermékek privilégiuma. Hétfőtől péntekig 20 óra 55 perctől gyakorló zsurnaliszták, szókimondó véleményvezérek elemzik a nap legfontosabb híreit.
Paláver - ajánló

Paláver - ajánló

 A HírFM és a HírTV közös műsora a Paláver. Itt a hallgatók közvetlenül is részt vehetnek a műsorfolyamban. Minden hétköznap 15 óra 30 perctől. A műsor telefonszáma: +36 (1) 799 29 99.

Kapcsolódó tartalmak

@ 2021 Hír TV ZRt. Minden jog fenntartva!