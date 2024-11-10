Keresés

2024. november 10., vasárnap 07:35 | MTI

A Liverpool, Szoboszlai Dominik csapata 2-0-ra legyőzte a vendég Aston Villát az angol labdarúgó-bajnokság 11. fordulójának szombati játéknapján, és így már öt pont előnnyel vezet a címvédő Manchester Cityvel szemben.

  • Már öt pont Szoboszlaiék előnye

A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya a cserepadon kezdett, és a 65. percben állt be.

Darwin Nunez a 20., Mohamed Szalah pedig a 85. percben volt eredményes.

Premier League, 11. forduló:

-----------------------------

Liverpool-Aston Villa 2-0 (1-0)

korábban:

Brighton-Manchester City 2-1 (0-1)

Brentford-Bournemouth 3-2 (1-1)

Crystal Palace-Fulham 0-2 (0-1)

West Ham United-Everton 0-0

Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton 2-0 (1-0)

vasárnap:

Manchester United-Leicester City 15.00

Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United 15.00

Tottenham Hotspur-Ipswich Town 15.00

Chelsea-Arsenal 17.30

A tabella:

1. Liverpool 11 21- 6 28 pont

2. Manchester City 11 22-13 23

3. Nottingham Forest 10 14- 7 19

4. Brighton 11 19-15 19

5. Chelsea 10 20-12 18

6. Arsenal 10 17-11 18

7. Fulham 11 16-13 18

8. Aston Villa 11 17-17 18

9. Tottenham Hotspur 10 22-11 16

10. Brentford 11 22-22 16

11. Bournemouth 11 15-15 15

12. Newcastle United 10 10-10 15

13. Manchester United 10 9-12 12

14. West Ham 11 13-19 12

15. Leicester City 10 14-18 10

16. Everton 11 10-17 10

17. Crystal Palace 11 8-15 7

18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 16-27 6

19. Ipswich Town 10 10-21 5

20. Southampton 11 7-21 4

MTI

