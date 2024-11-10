Már öt pont Szoboszlaiék előnye

A magyar válogatott csapatkapitánya a cserepadon kezdett, és a 65. percben állt be.
Darwin Nunez a 20., Mohamed Szalah pedig a 85. percben volt eredményes.
Premier League, 11. forduló:
-----------------------------
Liverpool-Aston Villa 2-0 (1-0)
korábban:
Brighton-Manchester City 2-1 (0-1)
Brentford-Bournemouth 3-2 (1-1)
Crystal Palace-Fulham 0-2 (0-1)
West Ham United-Everton 0-0
Wolverhampton Wanderers-Southampton 2-0 (1-0)
vasárnap:
Manchester United-Leicester City 15.00
Nottingham Forest-Newcastle United 15.00
Tottenham Hotspur-Ipswich Town 15.00
Chelsea-Arsenal 17.30
A tabella:
1. Liverpool 11 21- 6 28 pont
2. Manchester City 11 22-13 23
3. Nottingham Forest 10 14- 7 19
4. Brighton 11 19-15 19
5. Chelsea 10 20-12 18
6. Arsenal 10 17-11 18
7. Fulham 11 16-13 18
8. Aston Villa 11 17-17 18
9. Tottenham Hotspur 10 22-11 16
10. Brentford 11 22-22 16
11. Bournemouth 11 15-15 15
12. Newcastle United 10 10-10 15
13. Manchester United 10 9-12 12
14. West Ham 11 13-19 12
15. Leicester City 10 14-18 10
16. Everton 11 10-17 10
17. Crystal Palace 11 8-15 7
18. Wolverhampton Wanderers 11 16-27 6
19. Ipswich Town 10 10-21 5
20. Southampton 11 7-21 4
MTI