Keresés

Adás
Videók
Híradó
Podcast
2024. 10. 04. Péntek Ferenc napja
Jelenleg a TV-ben:

Radar

Következik:

Célpont 17:50

Kompakt nézet
Megosztás itt:

Külföld

Ezrével menekülnek Libanonból + videó

2024. október 04., péntek 16:03 | HírTV
Libanon Szíria menekültek Izrael közel-keleti válság

Körülbelül 72 ezer libanoni menekült érkezett Szíriába az izraeli támadások két héttel ezelőtti kezdete óta.

  • Ezrével menekülnek Libanonból + videó

Fotó: Az izraeli légicsapások miatt otthonaikból menekülni kényszerülő libanoni emberek 2024. szeptember 24-én. Fadel Itani/NurPhoto via Getty Images

További híreink

Öt éven keresztül bujkált egy veszélyes bűnöző Magyarországon

Készültség lépett életbe az olasz fővárosban + videó

Sallai Nóra: új hírek a színésznő állapotáról

Miért tört ki a harmadik világháború?

Lehetetlen kvíz: erre a hét kérdésre a legtöbben nem tudnak válaszolni

Kiakadtak a magyar kommentelők: egy amerikai influenszer elájult attól, hogy Magyarországon mennyire olcsó bevásárolni

Az üvegvisszaváltással a gyermekegészségügyet is támogathatják a vásárlók + videó

Mindenhonnan kizárhatják az Eb-győztes spanyol válogatottat

Bayer Zsolt: Az ember, aki nem volt ott soha

További híreink

Bayer Zsolt: Az ember, aki nem volt ott soha

Nem volt eseménytelen az új Fővárosi Közgyűlés megalakulása + videó

Gulyás Gergelynél elvágta magát az RTL

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Top10 - Térjünk a lényegre!

1
Kiosztották a németek a hazánkat támadó nagykövetüket
2
Bayer Zsolt: Az ember, aki nem volt ott soha
3
Megtalálták Magyarország legöregebb fáját
4
Gulyás Gergelynél elvágta magát az RTL + videó
5
Mindig van lejjebb: Nekiment az 1956-os szervezetek tagjainak Magyar Péter + videó
6
Az Európai Bizottság elnökével tárgyalt Magyar Péter + videó
7
Az újonnan megalakult Fővárosi Közgyűlésben biztos, hogy csökken Karácsony Gergely teljhatalma + videó
8
Mráz Ágoston: Magyar Péter nem szimpatikus a TISZA-szavazók felének + videó
9
A nap kérdése
10
Határon túli magyar politikus ellen kampányolnak a tiszások

Legfrissebb híreink

Mászófalépítési programot indítanának iskoláknak

 Iskolák számára indítanának mászófalépítési programot, de továbbra is támogatják más mozgásformákat lehetővé tévő pályák építését is - közölte pénteken Alsópáhokon a Miniszterelnökség aktív Magyarországért felelős államtitkára.

Kommentár nélkül

Háború Ukrajnában

Műsorok

Svenk, a HírTV mozimagazinja

Svenk, a HírTV mozimagazinja

 A hetente szombatonként 22:50-kor műsorra kerülő Svenkben Zavaros Eszter műsorvezető kalauzolja a nézőket a magyar filmipar múltjába, jelenébe és jövőjébe.
Sajtóklub - ajánló

Sajtóklub - ajánló

 Aktuális kérdések, hétről-hétre! Fontos témák, kivételes vélemények! Minden vasárnap 19 óra 10 perctől órától jelentkezik Sajtóklub című műsorunk.
Vezércikk - ajánló

Vezércikk - ajánló

 Vezércikk – a sajtóban ez az a műfaj, ami meghatározza az adott médium legfontosabb üzenetét, de ez már nem csak a nyomtatott sajtótermékek privilégiuma. Hétfőtől péntekig 20 óra 55 perctől gyakorló zsurnaliszták, szókimondó véleményvezérek elemzik a nap legfontosabb híreit.
Paláver - ajánló

Paláver - ajánló

 A HírFM és a HírTV közös műsora a Paláver. Itt a hallgatók közvetlenül is részt vehetnek a műsorfolyamban. Minden hétköznap 15 óra 30 perctől. A műsor telefonszáma: +36 (1) 799 29 99.

Kapcsolódó tartalmak

Ukrajnai háború – Toborzás kezdődött Lengyelországban

Ukrajnai háború – Toborzás kezdődött Lengyelországban

 Megkezdődött a Lengyelország területén élő ukrán állampolgárok toborzása az önkéntes ukrán légióba – közölte pénteki varsói sajtóértekezletén Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz lengyel kormányfőhelyettes, nemzetvédelmi miniszter.
@ 2021 Hír TV ZRt. Minden jog fenntartva!