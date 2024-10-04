Ezrével menekülnek Libanonból + videó

About 72,000 Lebanese 🇱🇧 refugees came to Syria 🇸🇾 since the Israeli 🇮🇱 attacks started 2 weeks ago, Syrian regime's immigration department



Thousands of displaced people in front of the Aoun Al-Dadat crossing in the countryside of Aleppo coming from the regime areas towards the… pic.twitter.com/TzC2lpkyd1