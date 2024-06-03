Alex Soros már azt is megmondja a demokratáknak, hogyan hivatkozzanak Trumpra

Keményen beleavatkozik az amerikai elnökválasztásba Alex Soros. Soros György fia az X-en megosztott üzenetében arra szólított fel, hogy elítélt bűnözőnek nevezzék Donald Trump korábbi elnököt.
Democrats should refer to Trump as a convicted felon at every opportunity. Repetition is the key to a successful message and we want people to wrestle with the notion of hiring a convicted felon for the most important job in the country! https://t.co/WLLMWatlkP— Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) May 31, 2024
Mint írja: „A sikeres üzenet kulcsa az ismétlés”
