Külföld

Alex Soros már azt is megmondja a demokratáknak, hogyan hivatkozzanak Trumpra

2024. június 03., hétfő 11:22 | Mandiner
Amerika demokraták Trump Alex Soros

Soros György fia, a Soros-birodalom örököse arra buzdította a demokratákat, hogy minden adandó alkalommal „elítélt bűnözőként” hivatkozzanak Trumpra. Mindez azt követően történt, hogy Donald Trump exelnököt múlt hét csütörtökön egy manhattani esküdtszék bűnösnek találta üzleti nyilvántartás meghamisításában.

  • Alex Soros már azt is megmondja a demokratáknak, hogyan hivatkozzanak Trumpra

Keményen beleavatkozik az amerikai elnökválasztásba Alex Soros. Soros György fia az X-en megosztott üzenetében arra szólított fel, hogy elítélt bűnözőnek nevezzék Donald Trump korábbi elnököt.

Mint írja: „A sikeres üzenet kulcsa az ismétlés”

A teljes cikket a Mandiner.hu-n olvashatják. 

