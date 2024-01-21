Keresés

Adás
Videók
Híradó
Podcast
2024. 01. 21. Vasárnap Ágnes napja
Jelenleg a TV-ben:

Európai Híradó

Következik:

Sose halunk meg 13:00

Kompakt nézet
Megosztás itt:

Belföld

Bayer vlog - Declaration of war on humanity + videó

2024. január 21., vasárnap 09:29 | Hír TV
Bayer Zsolt 444 Bayer vlog website

  • Bayer vlog - Declaration of war on humanity + videó

A new book titled Une aspiration au dehors (an aspiration outside) was published by a French philosopher the other day. The book claims that childbearing is a product of social pressure, and if someone gives in to this pressure and has children, he or she will be unhappy. In reviewing this book 444.hu and its scientific supplement, Qbit were celebrating the creation of an anti-family manifesto.

 The websites were reveling in the way the book described how happy life can be without children and family, exemplified by three gay men living together merrily and in unison all by themselves. When I read this awful crap, the first thing that came to mind was the book titled Fools, Frauds and Firebrands: Thinkers of the New Left by Roger Scruton. In this ingenious volume Scruton graphically portrays the prototype of the intellectual opinion leader of the West who appeared at the time of the French Revolution and hasn't changed an iota since then. In the beginning they were called Jacobins who killed tens of thousands of people in the name of the slogan "Freedom, Equality, Fraternity".

Then they turned into bolsheviks who killed tens of millions in the name of total equality and the the happy society. Nowadays they happen to be greens, who don't go around killing people as of now, but contrive theories like the one about the joys of childless life. Speaking of murder, another thing that comes to mind is that the twin monsters of the XX. century, Hitler and Stalin and their twin ideologies, nazism and communism had something essential in common. Although they visioned to reach the "happy, just and beautiful" future in with different ways, both of them were hoping to get there through heaps of dead bodies.

The nazis wanted to eradicate whole ethnicities to make a better life for the rest, the communists wanted to liquidate complete social classes for the same reasons. However, the abovementioned French idiot declared on war on the entire human race. For if his theory came true and nobody ever would decide to have children - as it is the embodiment of unhappiness - humanity as such would get extinct within 60-100 years.

A thought lingering on in my mind about all this is that whether it would be easier to round up all these freaks and take them to a desert island. There they could do all their social engineering and stuff and be happy without children and duties. We would check upon them every year to see what condition their condition is in. Alas, one obstacle makes this impossible: there are no desert islands any more. Luckily still, there are countries where these freaks haven't managed to come to power yet. Let's keep it this way.

További híreink

Jobbik: Már Karácsony Gergely főtanácsadójánál is volt házkutatás, ezért kell vizsgálóbizottság

Egy durva szócsata miatt nagy bajba kerülhet ez a földi paradicsom

Heti szerelmi horoszkóp 2024. január 20-26.: hatalmas erejű szerelem robban be az életedbe

Nem lenne egyszerűbb ezeket mindet összegyűjteni és elvinni őket egy lakatlan szigetre?

Ötöslottó: ezekkel a számokkal nyerhetett valaki milliárdokat

Azahriah teljesen kiakadt a Szoboszlai Dominik-dal miatt

Dermesztő hideg és viharok - mutatjuk a következő hét időjárását!

Tűzoltók mentették ki a WC-be szorult futballszurkolót - videó

Szélesvásznú történelem: Sose halunk meg + videó

További híreink

Szélesvásznú történelem: Sose halunk meg + videó

Hidvéghi Balázs: az Európai Parlament szélsőséges irányba mozdult el

Fekvőrendőröket rakatott a háza környékére az ellenzékiek egyik közös polgármesterjelöltje + videó

Ezek is érdekelhetik

Top10 - Térjünk a lényegre!

1
Globál: Meddig tudja védeni magát Németország? + videó
2
Különösnek talált egy diplomáciai gesztust a dollármédia
3
Európai híradó - Durva szócsata az EP-ben: a baloldal Magyarország szavazati jogának megvonását követeli + videó
4
Óriási győzelmet aratott a férfi kéziválogatott Horvátország ellen
5
Politikai hobbista - A falu az egyetlen településtípus, ahol növekszik a népességszám + videó
6
Bayer vlog - Hadüzenet az emberiségnek + videó
7
Fekvőrendőröket rakatott a háza környékére az ellenzékiek egyik közös polgármesterjelöltje + videó
8
Bayer vlog - Declaration of war on humanity + videó
9
Karácsony Gergely az Európai Parlament egyik székét is megpályázza
10
Az észak-koreai állami média szerint Vlagyimir Putyin orosz elnök hamarosan az országba látogat

Legfrissebb híreink

Dosszié - Korrupció a baloldalon

Háború Ukrajnában

Műsorok

Svenk, a HírTV mozimagazinja

Svenk, a HírTV mozimagazinja

 A hetente szombatonként 22:50-kor műsorra kerülő Svenkben Zavaros Eszter műsorvezető kalauzolja a nézőket a magyar filmipar múltjába, jelenébe és jövőjébe.
Sajtóklub - ajánló

Sajtóklub - ajánló

 Aktuális kérdések, hétről-hétre! Fontos témák, kivételes vélemények! Minden vasárnap 19 óra 10 perctől órától jelentkezik Sajtóklub című műsorunk.
Vezércikk - ajánló

Vezércikk - ajánló

 Vezércikk – a sajtóban ez az a műfaj, ami meghatározza az adott médium legfontosabb üzenetét, de ez már nem csak a nyomtatott sajtótermékek privilégiuma. Hétfőtől péntekig 20 óra 55 perctől gyakorló zsurnaliszták, szókimondó véleményvezérek elemzik a nap legfontosabb híreit.
Paláver - ajánló

Paláver - ajánló

 A HírFM és a HírTV közös műsora a Paláver. Itt a hallgatók közvetlenül is részt vehetnek a műsorfolyamban. Minden hétköznap 15 óra 30 perctől. A műsor telefonszáma: +36 (1) 799 29 99.

Kapcsolódó tartalmak

@ 2021 Hír TV ZRt. Minden jog fenntartva!